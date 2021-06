The pandemic brought into stark relief the critical need for early care and education (ECE) for all families. As a result, there is an unprecedented amount of conversation about the education and care needs of the youngest children in the United States. Early care and education systems across this country are poised for transformation and there are terrific leaders around the country who have been waiting for this moment and are ready to implement some big ideas. National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) and the National Collaborative for Infants and Toddlers (NCIT) are publishing a series of blog articles that will spotlight what some of these leaders are thinking about how to use new funding opportunities to build a better integrated, more equitable, and higher quality system of early care and education for children beginning prenatally to age 5.