Environment

The world could reach climate tipping point in the next five years

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 11 days ago
CNN — There is now a 40 percent chance that the annual average global temperature will temporarily reach a crucial tipping point in at least one of the next five years, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

The tipping point is described as a 1.5 degrees Celsius temperature increase above pre-industrial levels.

The WMO added that the chances of the threshold being breached are increasing as time goes on.

The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) said breaching the tipping point would increase the risk of extreme drought, wildfires, floods and food shortages dramatically.

“These are more than just statistics,” Petteri Taalas, WMO’s secretary-general, said. “Increasing temperatures mean more melting ice, higher sea levels, more heatwaves and other extreme weather, and greater impacts on food security, health, the environment and sustainable development.”

The WMO said the annual average temperature is likely to be at least 1 degree warmer than pre-industrial levels in each of the coming five years, and very likely to be within the range of 0.9 to 1.8 degrees.

It added that 2020 was one of the three warmest years on record and that the global average temperature was 1.2 degrees above the pre-industrial baseline.

The organization said that there was a 90% chance that at least one year between 2021 and 2025 will become the warmest on record, surpassing 2016 in the top ranking, according to the Global Annual to Decadal Climate Update, produced by the UK’s Met Office, the WMO’s lead center for such predictions.

It’s all the more reason to take urgent action on climate change, according to Taalas.

“We are getting measurably and inexorably closer to the lower target of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change,” he said. “The world needs to fast-track commitments to slash greenhouse gas emissions and achieve carbon neutrality.”

To reach the goals set forth in the Paris accord, global greenhouse gas emissions would need to reach net-zero by 2050. However, the UN has warned the details on how they are planning to get there are vague.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

EnvironmentYubaNet

Climate change increases extreme rainfall and the chance of floods

Climate experts warn that, without urgent action, climate change will continue to cause an increase in the intensity of extreme rainfall that can lead to severe flooding. An international research team have concluded that increases in extreme rainfall and associated flooding are projected to continue as global temperatures continue to rise. Efforts to limit warming to +1.5C will help limit changes in extreme rainfall, though some societal adaptations will still be required.
Advocacyrock947.com

Carbon dioxide in the air at highest level since measurements began

(Reuters) – Despite a massive reduction in commuting and in many commercial activities during the early months of the pandemic, the amount of carbon in Earth’s atmosphere in May reached its highest level in modern history, a global indicator released on Monday showed. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Advocacywincountry.com

Carbon dioxide in the air at highest level since measurements began

(Reuters) – Despite a massive reduction in commuting and in many commercial activities during the early months of the pandemic, the amount of carbon in Earth’s atmosphere in May reached its highest level in modern history, a global indicator released on Monday showed. Scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
ABC6.com

Carbon dioxide levels hit 50% higher than preindustrial time

The annual peak of global heat-trapping carbon dioxide in the air has reached another dangerous milestone: 50% higher than when the industrial age began. And the average rate of increase is faster than ever, scientists reported Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the average carbon dioxide level for...
SciencePosted by
Newsweek

Average Carbon Dioxide Levels Increasing Faster Than Ever, NOAA Says

The average rate of carbon dioxide increase is faster than ever and in-air levels are 50 percent higher from when the industrial age commenced, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Monday. The NOAA reported the average carbon dioxide level in May clocked in at 419.13 parts per million. NOAA...
SciencePosted by
The Hill

CO2 concentration levels hit record high, show no impact from pandemic

The concentration of carbon dioxide in Earth’s atmosphere reached historic levels in May after emissions plunged in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Monday by the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The annual peak reached 419 parts per...
EnvironmentEos

Climate Clues from One of the Rainiest Places on Earth

A jet stream known as the Chocó low-level jet (the ChocoJet) connects the Pacific Ocean with western Colombia. It helps dump more than 9,000 millimeters of rain each year, making the area offshore of the Colombian town of Nuquí one of the rainiest places on the planet. “The ChocoJet—this low-level...