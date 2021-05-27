Cancel
Campbellsville, KY

Jimmy Webster

By News Staff
kcountry1057.com
 5 days ago

Jimmy Webster of Campbellsville, Kentucky, left this world peacefully in the arms of his “Miss” Bonnie. He was the son of the late W. W. “Bill” Webster and Doyle Webster, born in Taylor County, Kentucky on December 26, 1956, and went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, May 25, 2021.

www.kcountry1057.com
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
City
Russell, KY
Campbellsville, KY
Obituaries
City
Webster, KY
City
Campbellsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
Person
Jimmy Webster
Person
Jesus
#Mike Webster#Jim Jordan#Melvin S Adult Ss#Campbellsville Industries#Pitman Lodge#Taylor County#Miss Bonnie#Rev Mike Woodrum
