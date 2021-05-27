Jimmy Webster

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Approximately 20 acres on Liberty Road in Taylor County. Stoner Creek runs along the outskirts of the property. Possibly some marketable timber. Mostly wooded with approx 3 acres cleared with 2 houses, garage and barn. Houses are uninhabitable. Concrete block building. Poured concrete drive. Property has 170' +/- of road frontage on KY-70. There are 3 water meters and 3 septic systems on the property.

Small house in city on good sized lot

Nice brick ranch home near city lake in Campbellsville. Home has 2700+ sq. ft. of living area. Large spacious, beautifully landscaped, and shaded lot. Home has nice entry foyer, dining room, office, modern updated large kitchen with Granite and spacious dining area, den with fireplace, additional large rear den, sunroom, 3 nice bedrooms one being master with bath and walk-in 2 additional baths and utility. Large detached 2-car garage. Outside finds large rear driveway area, circle front drive. Super nice and well located. Dream cook's kitchen with a Capital Culinarian 36"stove/oven. Amazing cabinetry that is elegant. Homeowner included the desired decorative accents to to really put an exclamation point on this fabulous kitchen remodel. 5 bedrooms / 2 1/2 baths on 2 levels. this bright and airy home has loads of updates. Beautiful hardwood floors! Master suite is absolutely gorgeous! Open den/kitchen area! Full size basement that is great for storage and tons of possibilities to finish! Convenient to shopping-eateries and hospital and Campbellsville University. Privacy on spacious deck and beautiful views and privacy perfect for entertaining. Seller updates to include-new carpet, tile, Aromatherpy steam sauna in Master Bath, modern lighting fixtures and home has water filteration system! So much to LOVE with this property! New Roof 2017. Call today to see this beautiful home and property!