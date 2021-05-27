Cancel
New Clean Energy Tax Credits May Reduce Price Of Electric Vehicles By $12,500

By Sam McEachern
gmauthority.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new clean energy tax credit package proposed by the Senate Finance Committee could reduce the price of electric vehicles by as much as $12,500. The new $259.5 billion clean energy tax credit package includes $31.6 billion in consumer incentives for electric vehicles. The package also entails an extension of the current EV tax incentives to include companies like General Motors and Tesla, which have both passed the 200,000 unit threshold for their EVs to qualify for tax breaks.

