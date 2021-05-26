newsbreak-logo
Rocket League Brings Back McLaren 570S

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McLaren 570S is speeding its way back to Rocket League. This is the first time that the model arrives since the game became free to play. It’s also going to be offered in silver and available starting today, May 27. The thing though is that it’s not staying for long, only until June 2.

