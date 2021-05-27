Cancel
Crawford County, IL

Woods Sentenced on Meth Charges

 11 days ago

(Undated) – Colton Woods has been sentenced to time in IDOC on meth-related charges. According to Crawford County Assistant State’s Attorney, Lindsey Waldrop, during a court appearance earlier this week, Woods was sentenced to two and half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release on a Class 3 Felony Charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of this case.

#Methamphetamine#Felony Charges#County Police#County Court#State Police#Meth Related Charges#Unlawful Possession#This Week
Robinson, ILwtyefm.com

Suspicious Package Has Robinson Square Closed

(Robinson) – Local authorities currently have the Robinson Square blocked off to traffic and the surrounding businesses have been evacuated, out of an abundance of caution following the discovery of a suspicious package. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, the Sheriff’s Department was making the rounds this morning to open the Court House when the package was discovered on the courthouse lawn. The bomb squad has been called to investigate the package and detonate it if needed. Weaver expects the square will be closed for a couple of hours. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for updates as they become available.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Robinson, ILwtyefm.com

Robinson Square Back Open After Bomb Squad Gives the All Clear

(Robinson) – The square in Robinson is now open after it was closed for several hours following the discovery of a suspicious package. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, the package was discovered this morning by the Sheriff’s Department as they were opening the Court House. Weaver says given the current climate of the world any threat of this nature must be taken seriously.
Crawford County, ILeastcentralreporter.com

Top 10 Crawford County home sales for April 2020

These are the top 10 home sales for Crawford County in April 2020, according to BlockShopper.com. In April 2020, there were 19 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $105,000 in Crawford County. Top 10 home sales in Crawford County for April 2020. BuyerCityAddressSale Price. Austin J. Beard...