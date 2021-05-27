Woods Sentenced on Meth Charges
(Undated) – Colton Woods has been sentenced to time in IDOC on meth-related charges. According to Crawford County Assistant State’s Attorney, Lindsey Waldrop, during a court appearance earlier this week, Woods was sentenced to two and half years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release on a Class 3 Felony Charge of Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. The Robinson Police Department assisted in the prosecution of this case.www.wtyefm.com