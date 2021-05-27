Woods Sentenced on Meth Charges

(Robinson) – Local authorities currently have the Robinson Square blocked off to traffic and the surrounding businesses have been evacuated, out of an abundance of caution following the discovery of a suspicious package. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, the Sheriff’s Department was making the rounds this morning to open the Court House when the package was discovered on the courthouse lawn. The bomb squad has been called to investigate the package and detonate it if needed. Weaver expects the square will be closed for a couple of hours. Stay tuned to Classic Hits, WTYE, for updates as they become available.