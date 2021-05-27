Cancel
Forsyth County, NC

Shepherd Center interns create video with wisdom for graduates

By WS Chronicle
wschronicle.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shepherd Center of Greater Winston-Salem’s two gerontology interns from WSSU, Jada Gray and Destiny Saunders, solicited wisdom/advice from “seasoned” volunteers to be shared with local graduating high school seniors. Volunteers wrote their advice on signs they held while the interns took their photos. Advice ranged from “Life is a coin, you can only spend it once,” and “Your education is a dress rehearsal for a life that’s yours,” to “The sky’s the limit when your heart’s in it,” and to the humorous, “Call your mama!”

