Republic Customers Will Not See a Delay Due to Memorial Day

(Undated) – Good news for Republic customers in the county. According to Republic Service Officials, there will be no delay in trash service due to the Memorial Day holiday. They report that there will not be any delay in service and all routes will run as scheduled from May 31st – June 4th. Republic customers in Oblong are reminded that beginning the week of June 7th, inside the Village limits and Oblong rural customers will have their trash picked up on Tuesday mornings from now on. All inside the Village residents are asked to please have their trash totes ready for pickup on Tuesday, June 8th.