We have only just finished with holiday and New Year craziness and finally the kids are back at school and we have the assistance of a routine. Just when you thought you had a moment to catch up, the first of the summer camp announcements goes out. We used to have a grace period until March 1st when all camps would start accepting registrations but that is no longer the case. Yes, many camps are already accepting registrations for this summer. With an influx of so many new families to the area, the race is on!

