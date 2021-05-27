New venue offers riverfest alternative Memorial Day weekend

Originally Posted On: Ted’s Bluetooth Sunglasses Memorial Day Weekend Special! – LUCYD eShop. Hey everyone, don’t know about you but I can’t believe it’s already Memorial Day Weekend 2021… not sure what happened to 2020, but I am excited for all the new beginnings starting this summer. One thing I have done a lot of the past year is multi-tasking. Not the “too many balls in the air” kind, more like the listening to music, audio books, and staying connected to friends and family on the phone (YES, actually making phone calls) kind. I am outdoors a lot, being that I live in South Florida, and discovering audio books, new music, and helping many friends and family to re-discover the phone, having the use of the amazing Lucyd Lyte Bluetooth Sunglasses has been amazing. Like many of you, my ears start to hurt after earbuds are squeezed in there too long, and not being able to hear things and people around me has always been an annoyance… you know the old shoulder shrug and pointing at your ears.