New venue offers riverfest alternative Memorial Day weekend

By Submitted by Northshore BalloonFest
 28 days ago

Live music and hot air balloons will be coming to North Little May 28 – 30 at North Shore Golf Range adjacent to Burns Park on the Arkansas River. Northshore BalloonFest features hot air balloon flights, tethered balloon rides, and balloon glows each evening, along with 3 days of live entertainment on stage. In addition, there will be helicopter rides, chainsaw carving demonstrations, vendors, food, and beverages all three days. Free parking is available. Paid VIP parking closer to the stage is also offered.

