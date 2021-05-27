Cancel
Robinson, IL

Lady Maroons Win Two on Senior Night

 11 days ago

(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons celebrated Senior Night last night with a pair of wins. In the first game of the day, the Lady Maroons jumped out an early lead and never looked back en route to a 7-2 win over Dieterich. Kori Calvert was on the rubber for RHS and went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out seven, and walking zero. Maci and Livia Smith both went deep in the contest. In the nightcap, the Lady Maroons rallied late for a 7-6 win over Oblong. Kyrsten White came out of the bullpen to get the win for the Lady Maroons pitching four innings allowing one run on four hits, striking out four, and walking none. Makenzee Legg was the starter. She pitched three innings allowing five runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out two. The RHS Lady Maroons sit at 13-5 overall 5-1 in the LIC. They will be back in action Tuesday for a road game at Paris. The RHS Boys will square off against Casey-Westfield tonight on Robinson’s Senior Night. It will be a 4:30 pm first pitch.

Illinois State

Illinois State's David Perkins shoots 71 in first round of NCAA golf regional

Illinois State senior David Perkins fired a 1-under-par 71 during Monday's first round of the NCAA Noblesville Regional at Sagemont Golf Club in Noblesville, Ind. Perkins finished by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and is tied for 11th place heading into Tuesday's second round. He had an eagle, three birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey in his round on the 7,173-yard, par-72 layout.
Olney, IL

Lady Maroons Hang on for Extra Innings Win

(Robinson) – It took extra innings but the RHS Lady Maroons hung on for a close 5-4 win over the Olney Lady Tigers yesterday. Callie Dickerson takes the win for RHS pitching five innings and allowing zero runs on four hits and striking out eight. Makenzee Legg also pitched five innings allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out four. The girls will be back in action Friday when they square off against county rivals Hutsonville/Palestine, who are currently perfect on the season.
Robinson, IL

RHS Track Teams Win

(Robinson) – The RHS Boys and Girls Track Teams came away with wins yesterday. The girls finished the day with 105.5 for first place. Effingham finished with 87.5, Teutopolis picked up 68.5, and Cumberland finished with 4.5. The RHS Boys finished with a team score of 89.5, followed by Effingham with 63.5, Teutopolis finished with a score of 39, and Cumberland got 33 points. The RHS Girls and Boys will be back in action Tuesday.
Illinois State
FanSided

Illinois Football: Illini secures official visit from a 2022 top tight end

It looks like the Illinois football team will be having another big visitor here in about a month. The month of June was gearing up to be extremely important for the Illini, as 17 different recruits are planning an official visit. The weekend of June 4 has 11 players coming into town, the weekend of June 11 has four players visiting and the weekend of June 18 has two players arriving in Champaign. It now looks like you can add one more to that June 18 visit weekend.
Lawrenceville, IL

RHS Lady Maroons Takes Two in Monday Doubleheader

(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons took both games of a Monday doubleheader against Lawrenceville. Game one remained close until the final two innings when RHS pulled away for the 6-3 win. Callie Dickerson pitched seven solid innings giving up three runs on four hits and striking out eleven. The bats came alive in Game two as the Lady Maroons dominated Lawrenceville to the tune of 19-5 on twenty-three hits. Makenzee Legg pitched five innings giving up five runs on five hits and striking out five. Maci Smith pitched the final inning and allowed just one hit. With the wins, RHS improves to 6-3 on the season. They will be back in action this afternoon for a non-conference contest against 3-6 Altamont.