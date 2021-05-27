Lady Maroons Win Two on Senior Night

(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons celebrated Senior Night last night with a pair of wins. In the first game of the day, the Lady Maroons jumped out an early lead and never looked back en route to a 7-2 win over Dieterich. Kori Calvert was on the rubber for RHS and went seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits, striking out seven, and walking zero. Maci and Livia Smith both went deep in the contest. In the nightcap, the Lady Maroons rallied late for a 7-6 win over Oblong. Kyrsten White came out of the bullpen to get the win for the Lady Maroons pitching four innings allowing one run on four hits, striking out four, and walking none. Makenzee Legg was the starter. She pitched three innings allowing five runs on four hits, walking one, and striking out two. The RHS Lady Maroons sit at 13-5 overall 5-1 in the LIC. They will be back in action Tuesday for a road game at Paris. The RHS Boys will square off against Casey-Westfield tonight on Robinson’s Senior Night. It will be a 4:30 pm first pitch.