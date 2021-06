Bryce Rasmussen, Aidan Rehder, Jason Wittrock, Abigail Boardman, Jack Farquhar, Eric Mars. Six South O’Brien FFA members-Eric Mars, Abigail Boardman, Aidan Rehder, Jason Wittrock, Jack Farquhar and Bryce Rasmussen-received their State FFA Degrees this year at the State FFA Leadership Conference in Des Moines.The Iowa FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be bestowed upon an FFA member by the Iowa FFA Association each year. Only 5% of the FFA members in Iowa receive the degree each year. To receive the Iowa FFA Degree, FFA members must meet the following standards: 1) Have been . . .