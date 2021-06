The Pittsburgh Steelers only have one remaining draft choice to get under contract for the 2021 season. Once this is done, their full 90 players will be under contract and their status when it comes to the salary cap can be known. The signing of Kendrick Green should only add about $50k to the Steelers cap number. As was reported last week, the Steelers are coming in with their current cap space of about $7.2 million.