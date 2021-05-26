Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Charlie Brown’s America

fee.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Scott Ball joins us to discuss his book on Charles Schulz and the political narrative in the Peanuts comic that managed to attract both liberals and conservatives. Use promo code “AAFLYG6” for 30% off at checkout.

fee.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Schulz
Person
Scott Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Narrative#The Peanuts#America#Conservatives#Comic Book#Hits#Promo Code
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
TV & Videos9to5Mac

‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ documentary film coming to Apple TV+ on June 25

Apple TV+ will release a new documentary film focusing on the back story of Charlie Brown and its creator Charles Schulz later this month. The company announced today that ‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ will premiere on June 25. The film is narrated by Lupita Nyong’o, and includes interviews with famous filmmakers to discuss the legacy of Peanuts and Schulz. Watch the trailer below …
TV & VideosMacdaily News

Apple TV+ ‘Who Are You, Charlie Brown?’ Charles M. Schulz doc premieres globally on June 25th

Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer and premiere date for its upcoming documentary special, “Who Are You, Charlie Brown?,” set to make its global debut on Friday, June 25 on Apple TV+. Narrated by Lupita Nyong’o and hailing from Imagine Documentaries, the special is executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, and features interviews with friends, family, cartoonists and famous fans of the comic strip, to create a heartwarming portrait of the late “Peanuts” creator Charles M. Schulz.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Apple TV+ Reveals Heartfelt Trailer for Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Documentary Special

Apple TV+ is expanding its Peanuts-related series and specials (which include The Snoopy Show, Snoopy in Space, and Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10) with the documentary Who Are You, Charlie Brown? Narrated by Academy Award-winner Lupita Nyong’o, the special comes from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries and WildBrain production companies, and features interviews with Jean Schulz, Drew Barrymore, Al Roker, Kevin Smith, Billie Jean King, and Noah Schnapp, among others.
Moline, ILrcreader.com

“Peanuts,” Better and Jolly: “You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” at the Spotlight Theatre through June 13

Friday was opening night for You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown at the Spotlight Theatre, and it was a crazy, fun evening filled with lighthearted comedy and loaded with some of my favorite area talent. I really enjoyed the simple, childlike playfulness that the entire cast exuded, as it was evident that everyone was having a great time and glad to be back on stage.
TV & Videostuipster.com

Before there was Charlie Brown, there was Schulz. Lupita Nyong’o narrates a delightful look into the magic of Peanuts, its creator, and the lasting legacy he left on the world. Watch "Who Are You, Charlie Brown?" on Apple TV+ June 25

Lupita Nyong’o narrates a documentary about Peanuts and its creator, Charles M. Schulz. Famous fans—including Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith, and Al Roke…. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Falling off the bike will always help you learn to ride it. Rise and Shine ☀️🎵 (who can...
Ocean County, NJthesandpaper.net

Charlie Zahm’s ‘Songs of the Sea’ in Virtual Concert

The Ocean County Library welcomes summer at the Jersey Shore with singer-songwriter Charlie Zahm, who will perform “Songs of the Sea” in a virtual program Wednesday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Noted for his rich and resonant voice, Zahm will celebrate musical stories of seafaring and maritime life that have...
Music5mag.net

Charlie from Soul Clap drops Virgo’s Victory

Hands up if you saw Roy Davis, Jr’s Undaground Therapy Muzik storming back in 2021. It’s been twenty-five years since URT 001 came out with the stomping The Men From The Nile! Part 1 from Roy Davis, Jr and Jay Juniel. It’s been nearly three years since Al Zanders marked UTM’s return to vinyl with the bumpin’ Guidance EP. It’s up to Charlie from Soul Clap to spar with that legacy, and his latest solo EP (coming as it does with Soul Clap’s long-awaited album dropping at about the same time) lives up to the moment.
Musictwincitiesmedia.net

Davina & The Vagabonds Taking Over Charlie’s on Prior 6/12

Summer is here people! Don’t let it slip away! Celebrate what is sure to be an amazing summer with Davina and the Vagabonds on Saturday, June 12th at Charlie’s on Prior as part of their ‘Rock the Docks’ series!. If you have never seen Davina and the Vagabonds before, let...
MusicJamBase

The JamBase Podcast: Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr

Episode 81 of The JamBase Podcast, a partner of the Osiris Media Network, features an interview with Blackberry Smoke frontman Charlie Starr. JamBase’s Scott Bernstein chatted with Starr about the recently released BBS album, You Hear Georgia, the band’s upcoming Spirit Of The South Tour, performing during the pandemic and more.
Musicrocknheavy.net

Rob’s Album Of The Week: Charlie Marie’s Ramble On

Sometimes leaving where you grew up can lead right to where you belong. You can set foot in a certain place and it’ll feel like you’ve been there for years. Providence country rock artist Charlie Marie has definitely found this feeling since moving down to the music mecca of Nashville. It’s the perfect city for any musician looking to hone their skills with a little twang and rhythm. Her debut album, Ramble On, that came out on May 7 is surely going to make a lasting impression on her new local contemporaries.
Visual Artmutualart.com

Charlie Tjapangati

Charlie Tjapangati is an Aboriginal Australian painter who was born in the Circa 1949. Charlie Tjapangati's work has been offered at auction multiple times, with realized prices ranging from $349 USD to $9,113 USD, depending on the size and medium of the artwork. Since 2003 the record price for this artist at auction is $9,113 USD for Pirrinya, sold at Cooee Art Marketplace - Paddington in 2019.
Celebritiesdailyhawker.com

Kate Jackson: The Actress Who Coined “Charlie’s Angels”

Kate Jackson was a mainstay of 1970s and ’80s television and most know her as Sabrina Duncan, the whip-smart investigator on Charlie’s Angels. Or perhaps as “Mrs. King” on The Scarecrow or as Robin in James at 15. The cancer survivor has continued to appear on the small screen into the new millennium even though she first made her screen debut nearly 50 years ago, on a certain spooky soap opera. Here are some interesting things about the actress!
Books & LiteratureNashville Scene

William Gay’s Fugitives of the Heart Is an Homage to Twain

Times are hard for the characters who populate William Gay’s Fugitives of the Heart, the last in a string of posthumous novels pieced together by his friends from an attic full of scenes Gay left behind. The writing in these fragments, as always with Gay’s work, was exquisite. For J.M. White, Sonny Brewer and the other writers who figured out how the scenes fit together, the effort was worth it, a forensic labor of love they feel even now for a writer who died in 2012. William Gay, they will tell you, was one of a kind; more precisely, he was a once-in-a-generation talent who could read the works of Mark Twain, William Faulkner or Cormac McCarthy, absorb what they were trying to do, then do it himself and make it his own.