Garfield County, CO

Ascendigo proposal full of positives

Aspen Times
 5 days ago

The following letter also was submitted to Garfield County commissioners. Ascendigo Autism services is proposing to develop a property on Missouri Heights for a permanent program and housing facility. That property is a beautiful and desirable location, and is destined for development whether one likes it or not. As it is platted now, it will have more square feet in single-family homes, leading to traffic equal or greater than this facility might have. Outdoor lighting from residential development is sure to exceed Ascendigo’s proposed lighting. Ascendigo’s proposal is the best option for that property.

www.aspentimes.com
