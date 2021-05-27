Cancel
New York City, NY

For progressive Democrats, the condemnation of antisemitism is lumped in with other forms of hate

By Ron Kampeas
JTA
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — As reports of attacks on Jews broke into the news late last week, Democratic lawmakers moved quickly to condemn antisemitism — but they didn’t stop there. “We’ve recently seen disturbing antisemitic attacks and a troubling rise in Islamophobia,” Bernie Sanders, the Jewish Vermont senator who is a leader of American progressives, tweeted Friday. “If you are committed to a future of equality and peaceful coexistence, please stand united against anyone who promotes hatred of any kind.”

