Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Manhunt underway after military couple shot and killed outside their Virginia home

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XMtwR_0aDMqqwg00
(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(SPRINGFIELD, Va.) Authorities are looking for a suspect and a 2018 Nissan Altima after a military veteran couple was fatally shot outside their Virginia home on Wednesday, according to NBC News.  

Edward McDaniel, 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, were shot and killed in the 8000 block of Flint Street in Springfield, southwest of Washington, D.C., according to Fairfax County Police. 

Edward McDaniel was an active-duty colonel in the U.S. Army. 

"They were tragically and horribly murdered in their neighborhood," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin David said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities found their bodies in the front yard on Wednesday morning, after receiving a call about 9:20 a.m. ET. Both victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, however, authorities said they believe it was related to a home burglary on Monday. 

Investigators suggest the person who broke into their home is the shooting suspect, but officials have not indicated what led them to this theory. Davis said police also believe the gunman was known to a relative of the couple.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward with information leading to the suspect's arrest. Police are searching for the light-colored Nissan with Maryland license plate number 1EF1479.

NBC News reports their murders mark the ninth and tenth homicides in Fairfax County in 2021.

National News Alert

National News Alert

125K+
Followers
1K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
Springfield, VA
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Manhunt#Military Veteran#Military Investigators#Military Police#Nbc News#The U S Army#Fairfax County Police#Suspect#Police Chief#Multiple Gunshot Wounds#Authorities#Home#Southwest#Flint Street
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Nissan
Related
Virginia StateWJLA

2 men fatally stabbed in altercation in Virginia, authorities say

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of two men in an altercation in Hampton. News outlets report that police said first responders called to a Shell Road on Sunday afternoon found two men with stab wounds. A 66-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.
Virginia StateDuluth News Tribune

Virginia homicide suspect accused of assaulting same victim in September

A Virginia man charged Friday with fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend was set to enter a plea Monday in an earlier domestic violence case involving the same woman, according to court records. Derek Edward Malevich, 40, was charged in September with shoving, punching and strangling Kristen Ann Bicking, who was found...
Rochester, NYPosted by
National News Alert

New York police search home of indicted Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren in criminal probe

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (ROCHESTER, N.Y.) New York police conducted a search warrant at the home of Democratic Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, according to Reuters. “The New York State Police today executed a search warrant at 93 Woodman Park in the city of Rochester, which is the residence of Mayor Lovely Warren," the police said in a statement. "The search warrant is part of an ongoing criminal investigation, and no other details are available at this time."