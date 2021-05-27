Manhunt underway after military couple shot and killed outside their Virginia home

(Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(SPRINGFIELD, Va.) Authorities are looking for a suspect and a 2018 Nissan Altima after a military veteran couple was fatally shot outside their Virginia home on Wednesday, according to NBC News.

Edward McDaniel, 55, and Brenda McDaniel, 63, were shot and killed in the 8000 block of Flint Street in Springfield, southwest of Washington, D.C., according to Fairfax County Police.

Edward McDaniel was an active-duty colonel in the U.S. Army.

"They were tragically and horribly murdered in their neighborhood," Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin David said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Authorities found their bodies in the front yard on Wednesday morning, after receiving a call about 9:20 a.m. ET. Both victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, however, authorities said they believe it was related to a home burglary on Monday.

Investigators suggest the person who broke into their home is the shooting suspect, but officials have not indicated what led them to this theory. Davis said police also believe the gunman was known to a relative of the couple.

Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward with information leading to the suspect's arrest. Police are searching for the light-colored Nissan with Maryland license plate number 1EF1479.

NBC News reports their murders mark the ninth and tenth homicides in Fairfax County in 2021.