Arrowheadlines: Chiefs ‘need to shake off’ Super Bowl hangover

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in Super Bowl LV, there isn’t another team with better odds to win Super Bowl LVI. To do so, the Chiefs will have to buck some recent history. Super Bowl losers have long had a penchant for taking a step backward the following season. Each of the last two Super Bowl losers (the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and San Francisco 49ers in 2019) not only didn’t make it back to the big game but also failed to qualify for the postseason the following year.