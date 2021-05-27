Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs ‘need to shake off’ Super Bowl hangover

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though the Kansas City Chiefs got blown out in Super Bowl LV, there isn’t another team with better odds to win Super Bowl LVI. To do so, the Chiefs will have to buck some recent history. Super Bowl losers have long had a penchant for taking a step backward the following season. Each of the last two Super Bowl losers (the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and San Francisco 49ers in 2019) not only didn’t make it back to the big game but also failed to qualify for the postseason the following year.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Rams#Super Bowl Losers#Super Bowl Lvi#Nickel Linebackers#Line#Shake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl LV
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLCBS Sports

81Kelvin Benjamin WR

Benjamin has signed with the Giants as a tight end, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Selected in the first round of the 2014 Draft as a wide receiver, the big-bodied Benjamin will switch positions in his return to the league. Benjamin scored 16 touchdowns in his first two years with the Panthers but struggled to keep his weight down and has been out of the league since 2018. If fellow offseason addition Kyle Rudolph (foot) isn't ready for Week 1, Benjamin could see increased opportunities for playing time behind enigmatic starter Evan Engram.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs to sign WR Daurice Fountain following rookie minicamp tryout

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to add WR Daurice Fountain to the 90-man offseason roster following a tryout at rookie minicamp according to his agent. Fountain, 25, is a former fifth-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2018 out of the University of Northern Iowa. He didn’t make much of an early impact, spending his rookie season on the practice squad in Indianapolis.
NFLUSA Today

Best photos from Chiefs rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs completed their 3-day rookie minicamp over the weekend. This was the first time that rookies, undrafted players and certain first-year players hit the field for Kansas City. It provided a first glimpse of what those players are capable of for the coaching staff, but also the first look for fans to see these new players in action.
NFLCBS Sports

Tajae Sharpe: Let go by Chiefs

Kansas City cut Sharpe on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Sharpe spent time on the Chiefs' practice squad in 2020 and re-signed with the team this offseason, but he'll now have to search for opportunities elsewhere in the league. He also appeared in four games with the Vikings last season, failing to secure any of his three targets in that span.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Bucs sign former Chiefs CB Antonio Hamilton

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton to a one-year deal, agent Drew Rosenhaus said Sunday. The veteran free agent tried out for the defending Super Bowl champions at their rookie minicamp this weekend. Hamilton, 28, played in all 16 games for the Kansas City Chiefs last season and...
NFLWichita Eagle

SportsBeat KC: Here’s how the Kansas City Chiefs rookies’ made most of first NFL camp

The Chiefs’ rookies got their first taste of the NFL during a weekend mini-camp. There weren’t as many first-year players as in previous offseasons, and there wasn’t contact. But coach Andy Reid said he was happy with the event, and we hear from him and the Chiefs’ first draft pick, second-rounder Nick Bolton from Mizzou, in this episode of The Star’s daily SportsBeat KC podcast. You’ll also hear from Star beat writers Herbie Teope and Sam McDowell, who attended the mini-camp and heard what the rookies had to say.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Yes, the Chiefs are going to sign Tyrann Mathieu to a contract extension

If there’s one thing we all love to do as sports fans it’s overanalyze a player’s social media posts or just put way too much stock into them. That statement reigned true once again on Sunday morning when a since-deleted tweet from Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu replied to a tweet (my tweet) asking when we could expect to see a contract extension.
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Per Peter King, Chiefs Got Best of Vikings with Hughes Trade

Note: This article originally appeared on our flagship site, VikingsTerritory.com. The Mike Hughes Era with the Minnesota Vikings ended with a whimper last week when general manager Rick Spielman dealt the 24-year-old to the Kansas City Chiefs [and a 2022 7th-Rounder] for a 6th-Round pick in next year’s draft. Hughes...
NFLArrowhead Pride

Report: Vast majority of Chiefs players report for Phase Two of OTAs

Over the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs — along with most of the rest of the NFL’s teams — conducted their three-day rookie minicamp, bringing in their six drafted rookies, eight undrafted rookie free agents, five unsigned rookies invited for tryouts and 10 younger players from the Chiefs’ roster — all of the latter with less than two years of experience in the league.
NFLchiefs.com

Chiefs Sign WR Daurice Fountain and DB Manny Patterson After Weekend Tryout

The Kansas City Chiefs invited five tryout players to last weekend's rookie minicamp to show what they could do, and in the case of wide receiver Daurice Fountain and defensive back Manny Patterson, it appears the coaching staff liked what they saw. Fountain and Patterson each signed with Kansas City...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs’ roster is middle of pack in average age

The official numbers will change as the preseason completes and active rosters are submitted, but as things stand right now in terms of 90-man rosters around the National Football League, the K.C. Chiefs are currently sitting comfortably in the middle of the pack when it comes to calculating the average age of players under contract.
NFLPosted by
Syracuse.com

Predicting every Buffalo Bills game of 2021 NFL schedule

Last year’s Buffalo Bills team tied a franchise record with 13 wins on their way to the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1993. All three AFC East teams have reloaded and the run through the division is looking like a considerably more difficult challenge in 2021. The Bills play the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, rematch the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and travel to New Orleans on Thanksgiving to play the Saints in primetime.
NFLUSA Today

Chiefs WR Cornell Powell on his play style: 'I consider myself a playmaker'

Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Cornell Powell has been described in plenty of different ways since his arrival with the team. Chiefs Director of College Scouting Ryne Nutt likened him to Sammy Watkins, describing him as a “post-up receiver.” Chiefs GM Brett Veach agreed. Powell, however, sees himself in a different light. He doesn’t want to be put into a box. Instead, he simply wants to be known as a playmaker.