SoftBank is backing buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna in funding round that values it at over $40 billion

By Ryan Browne, @Ryan_Browne_, Sam Shead, @Sam_L_Shead
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKlarna, a European buy-now-pay-later company, is close to securing a new funding round at a valuation of more than $40 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The exact size of the investment round is unknown. However, it is expected to be less than the $1 billion that Klarna raised in March, when it was valued at $31 billion, according to Business Insider.

