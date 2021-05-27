New Tool Demystifies Regulations Around Maryland's Purple Line

A new tool from the University of Maryland’s National Center for Smart Growth Research and Education (NCSG) "provides easy access to a curated database of plans and regulations" in the Purple Line corridor, the area surrounding Maryland's upcoming Purple Line light rail. Cyrus Chimento, who worked on the project, writes in Greater Greater Washington that while the Purple Line project "presents massive benefits to locals such as increasing transportation access, decreasing pollution, and creating jobs," not all residents will share the benefits. "To combat this potential outcome, the Purple Line Corridor Coalition (PLCC) formed a community development agreement among businesses, nonprofits, government agencies, and community groups to make sure the Purple Line benefits are shared equitably among all residents and workers in the area." The coalition's goals include supporting and growing local businesses, improving access to housing choices, and building a thriving labor market.