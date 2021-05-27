Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chautauqua County, NY

County agencies ready for five-day STOP-DWI effort

Observer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff James Quattrone reports the “STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign for Memorial Day and Weekend” will take place starting Friday. It is linked with other law enforcement initiatives already done at key times of the year and being promoted under a county and statewide umbrella. This five-day campaign targets the time period around Memorial Day.

www.observertoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chautauqua, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Government
County
Chautauqua County, NY
Chautauqua County, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Dwi#Memorial Day#Mobile App#July Fourth#State Agencies#County Police#Police Departments#Law Enforcement Agencies#Sheriff S Office#Sheriff S Office#Dwi#The Stop Dwi Foundation#Statewide Umbrella#State Police#Campaign#Safe Rides#Mobile App#Free Download#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

County Officials Announce Nominees for Week 14 of COVID-19 Heroes Program

Chautauqua County officials announced 10 nominees for Week 14 of the county's COVID-19 Heroes program. This week's list of heroes includes Ken Morris, who is the Chief Operating Officer at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk. County Executive P.J. Wendel says Morris oversees the many unsung heroes in hospital support services. He has also coordinated the vaccine effort and played a key role early in the pandemic...
Brocton, NYchautauquatoday.com

Cuba man charged after driving vehicle off roadway in Brocton

A Cuba man is facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a vehicle off the road on Central Avenue in the village of Brocton on May 4. Deputies say they determined that 45-year-old Erik Lawton was the operator of the vehicle and after an investigation, determined that Lawton was intoxicated. Lawton was taken into custody and charged with DWI, DWI Per Se, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and moved from lane unsafely. Lawton will appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Mayville, NYchautauquatoday.com

Dewittville man charged after suspicious situation in Mayville

A suspicious situation at the intersection of Routes 394 and 430 in the village of Mayville resulted in a DWI arrest Monday morning, shortly before noon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call and after an investigation, charged 62-year-old William Thomas of Dewittville with DWI, DWI per se and parking on pavement. Thomas will appear in Chautauqua Town Court at a later date.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

MHA Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Jamestown on Wednesday

The Chautauqua County Health Department is partnering with the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday at the MHA's Jamestown Recovery Center at 31 Water Street at the rear of the Gateway Center, off the rear parking lot. This clinic will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be held from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM. No appointments are necessary. There will also be hepatitis screening and Narcan training at this clinic.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Rate in Chautauqua County Climbs Above 42%

Chautauqua County saw an uptick in the number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this past week, compared to the previous week. Statistics compiled from New York State's COVID-19 vaccine tracker show that 1,200 first doses were administered to county residents during the week of May 9-15. That's up from 1,096 first doses that were given from May 2-8. As of Sunday, there are 54,293 Chautauqua County residents (42.4% of the county's population) who have received at least one dose, including 52.4% of people ages 18 and older. The number of residents in the county who have completed the vaccine series is 46,783, or 36.6% of the population.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Area Police Reports

≤KENNEDY — Troopers out of Jamestown charged Robert Blakey, 23, of Jamestown, with driving while ability impaired by drugs. Blakey was pulled over on Route 394 on Saturday for a traffic violation and after failing several SFSTs, Blakey was placed under arrest. Blakey provided a blood sample at UPMC Hospital in Jamestown and was then transported to Jamestown for processing. Blakey was issued tickets and is to be in the town of Poland Court next month.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Quattrone talks about recruitment efforts during National Police Week

Many law enforcement agencies in Chautauqua County were looking to step up recruitment as part of their New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plans that were filed prior to April 1. But the results so far appear to be mixed. Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone says more than 100 people have signed up for a Civil Service exam that will be given on Saturday, an increase over past exams...
Jamestown, NYchautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Jailed for Burglary on Falconer Street

Jamestown Police arrested a 27-year-old city man following a reported burglary in progress last Sunday. Officers responded to an address on Falconer Street, where the homeowner told police that he heard someone upstairs and called 911 for help. During the investigation, police learned that Cody DiDomenico allegedly broke into the residence and stole a cell phone and other property belonging to the victim. DiDomenico was located by officers a short distance away as he was trying to enter another residence. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Jamestown City Jail on one count of 2nd-degree burglary, two counts of petit larceny, and one count of trespassing. DiDomenico is currently in the Chautauqua County Jail on $40,000 bail.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County reports its 153rd COVID-19 related death

Chautauqua County health officials today reported the county's 153rd death related to COVID-19, a person in their 50s. There were 11 new cases of the virus in the county on Thursday, with only one hospitalization. Chautauqua County's seven-day average positivity rate remains at 1.4 percent. Statewide, the single-day positivity rate dropped to 1.01 percent on Thursday, the lowest since October 10.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

State and county officials report encouraging COVID numbers

Encouraging COVID-19 numbers being reported on Thursday both from state and county officials. During a briefing in New York City, Governor Andrew Cuomo reported that the single-day statewide positivity rate dropped to 1.08% on Wednesday, the lowest rate since October 10th. In Chautauqua County, health officials reported that there were...
Westfield, NYwrfalp.com

County Being Sued in Death of Westfield Man at the County Landfill

The family of a Westfield man killed in an accident at the Chautauqua County Landfill is suing the County. The lawsuit filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court Monday seeks financial damages following the death of 56-year old Scott Deming Sr. on August 3, 2020, saying the county was negligent in ensuring the landfill was a safe place to work and was not in compliance with safety law.
Chautauqua County, NYPost-Journal

Lawsuit Filed In 2020 Landfill Death

A lawsuit has been filed against Chautauqua County following the death of a Portland man at the county landfill last year. On Aug. 3, 56-year-old Scott M. Deming, who was described as an independent contractor, was standing behind a large pile of garbage and debris that he had just dumped at the landfill in the town of Ellery when he was struck by a bulldozer. The Sheriff’s Office said the bulldozer operator had “no idea” Deming was behind the pile when the debris was pushed into a pit.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Missing the fair

To the disappointment of many across the county, the Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. For some, the official announcement was surprising due to the amount of other local fairs, including the New York State Fair, which at this moment are still set to occur this summer. There is also a fair amount of frustration, especially from the 4-H families across the county at the lack of state guidance for the Chautauqua County Fair, which has been cited as one of the reasons for this year’s cancellation.
Chautauqua County, NYwnynewsnow.com

Chautauqua County Health Leaders Kick Off Youth COVID-19 Vaccinations

MAYVILLE – Health leaders in Chautauqua County are looking to schools in kicking off their efforts to vaccinate youth against COIVD-19. This after New York’s Vaccine Advisory Task Force recommended approving Pfizer’s vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 15 late Wednesday. The state’s governor quickly approved authorization for that administration following the announcement.
Mayville, NYwnynewsnow.com

Mayville Water Pump Replacement Deemed Successful

MAYVILLE – The water pump replacement in the Village of Mayville this week was successful. The Chautauqua County Department of Health has lifted the boil water and water conservation orders. The orders have been in place since this Tuesday and last Thursday respectively. Water samples collected show the water is...