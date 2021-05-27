Cancel
With meme stocks on the move again, these are the next Reddit stocks to watch

By Maggie Fitzgerald, @mkmfitzgerald
CNBC
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeme stocks are grabbing the spotlight once again and Bank of America said to watch out for a handful of new names seeing a pick-up in chatter. So-called Reddit stocks came back from the dead with double-digit rallies this week, as investors pour back into speculative names with the stock market near record highs. Shares of GameStop soared nearly 16% on Wednesday, pushing its gains this week to 37%. Another Reddit target, AMC Entertainment, rallied more than 19%, bringing its weekly advance to more than 60%. Both were in the green again Thursday.

