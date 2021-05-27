With meme stocks on the move again, these are the next Reddit stocks to watch
Meme stocks are grabbing the spotlight once again and Bank of America said to watch out for a handful of new names seeing a pick-up in chatter. So-called Reddit stocks came back from the dead with double-digit rallies this week, as investors pour back into speculative names with the stock market near record highs. Shares of GameStop soared nearly 16% on Wednesday, pushing its gains this week to 37%. Another Reddit target, AMC Entertainment, rallied more than 19%, bringing its weekly advance to more than 60%. Both were in the green again Thursday.www.cnbc.com