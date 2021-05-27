Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ray County, MO

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Ray by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 07:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Ray The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Crooked River near Richmond This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Crooked River near Richmond Flood stage: 20.0 feet Latest stage: 7.2 feet at 8 AM Thursday Maximum Forecast Stage: 20.5 feet at 7 AM Friday May 28 Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat 1pm 1pm 1pm Crooked River Richmond 20.0 7.2 Thu 8am 8.0 19.7 11.0 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, MO
City
Pleasant Hill, MO
County
Ray County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#National Weather Service#A Hydrologic Outlook#Crests#Earlier Rainfall#Warnings#Richmond Flood Stage#Runoff#Stg#Location#Crooked River#Unknown Certainty#Fld#Obs#Sat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Ray County, MOweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 04:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ray THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR JOHNSON KS, SOUTH CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH, SOUTHERN WYANDOTTE, SOUTHERN CLAY, JACKSON AND SOUTHWESTERN RAY COUNTIES At 855 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Grandview, Prairie Village, Gardner, Grain Valley, Merriam, Mission, Oak Grove, Bonner Springs and De Soto. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cass County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Lafayette, Platte, Ray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 02:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Clay; Jackson; Johnson; Lafayette; Platte; Ray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WYANDOTTE...LEAVENWORTH JOHNSON...CASS...CLAY...RAY...LAFAYETTE...PLATTE...JACKSON AND JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM CDT At 508 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a zone of strong easterly winds behind the departing rainfall. These winds are from dissipating showers and you may hear no thunder. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible within this area. Locations impacted include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Lee`s Summit, Shawnee, Blue Springs, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Raytown, Liberty, Gladstone, Grandview, Belton, Prairie Village, Raymore, Gardner, Warrensburg and Grain Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 62. Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 410 and 423. Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 36. Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 202 and 235. Interstate 29 between mile markers 0 and 30. Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 12. Interstate 470 between mile markers 0 and 16. Interstate 435 between mile markers 0 and 83. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 206 and 226.