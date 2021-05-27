ACS begins event to adopt out cats as shelter has seen large litters flowing in

Are you thinking of adopting a cat? That’s a great idea! Even if you want to add to your litter, we love it when you pick a feline to be your next best friend. But before we all jump in excitement and throw a cat party, are you ready for your new housemate? Where is she going to sleep? Does she have a bathroom? How about food? At Katzenworld we are here to help you. Here is a checklist to help you get ready for your new furry friend.