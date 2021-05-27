ACS begins event to adopt out cats as shelter has seen large litters flowing in
SAN ANTONIO - Calling it an "urgent need for placement" Animal Care Services (ACS) is starting its Kittypalooza adoption event Thursday. It will run through Sunday, May 30. June is National Adopt-a-Shelter Cat month, but the city shelter says it has close to 200 cats and kittens already in foster care with dozens of others waiting for adoption, so it will not wait to try to get cats and kitten into loving arms.news4sanantonio.com