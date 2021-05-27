The Truth About Daisy Ridley And John Boyega's Friendship
While Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill were the original faces of the "Star Wars" franchise, they've been replaced by younger stars in the latest films. People reported that for the time being, fans may be saying goodbye to Rey, Finn, and Poe in "The Rise of Skywalker." However, the publication noted that stars of the franchise never really "leave." Filming is intense and draws actors together and that seems to be the case for Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. They entered the series at the same time and have shared the unique experience.www.thelist.com