Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About Daisy Ridley And John Boyega's Friendship

By Alice Broster
Posted by 
The List
The List
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill were the original faces of the "Star Wars" franchise, they've been replaced by younger stars in the latest films. People reported that for the time being, fans may be saying goodbye to Rey, Finn, and Poe in "The Rise of Skywalker." However, the publication noted that stars of the franchise never really "leave." Filming is intense and draws actors together and that seems to be the case for Daisy Ridley and John Boyega. They entered the series at the same time and have shared the unique experience.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Boyega
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Carrie Fisher
Person
Daisy Ridley
Person
Mark Hamill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Movie Stars#Hollywood Stars#Vogue#Cheat Sheet#The Hollywood Reporter#Films#Skywalker#Younger Stars#Scenes#Humor#Truth#Awesome People#Fun#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesEW.com

John Boyega and Joe Cornish reteaming for Attack the Block sequel

John Boyega and writer-director Joe Cornish are reteaming for a sequel to their cult-classic 2011 alien invasion movie Attack the Block, EW has learned. "Yes Attack the Block 2 is happening!" Boyega wrote on Instagram on Monday. "Yes I'll be starring and producing! Yes I'm bloody excited! London VS them tings."
Moviesepicstream.com

Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Reportedly in Talks to Make Rey Skywalker Comeback

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The conclusion of the Skywalker saga seemingly ended Daisy Ridley's Star Wars journey and while the actress has stated in previous interviews that she may no longer return as Rey in the franchise, fans aren't holding out hope that they'll one day see Rey (Skywalker) again. Now, Lucasfilm may be focusing on the Mandoverse as of the moment but somewhere down the line, you know for sure that a brand new chapter in Star Wars lore will be explored and it's only a matter of time before it happens.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Daisy Ridley Reportedly In Talks To Return To Star Wars

The Skywalker Saga may be over, but we may not have said goodbye to the last Skywalker. Episode IX left Rey’s story in an open-ended way, with it unclear what was next for the young Jedi now that her enemy/lover Kylo Ren was dead and peace had once again fallen over the galaxy. There have been various rumors over the past couple of years, then, pointing to Lucasfilm cooking up some future project that would bring Daisy Ridley back to the Star Wars saga.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

John Boyega to Return as Moses in ‘Attack the Block 2’

John Boyega will return as Moses in the sequel to the 2011 sci-fi cult hit “Attack the Block,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Joe Cornish will return as well to write and direct the sequel. Plot details for the sequel are being kept under wraps. “It’s...
MoviesPolygon

John Boyega is coming back to South London for Attack the Block 2

A decade after its original release, sci-fi cult classic Attack the Block is getting a sequel, Deadline revealed on Monday. Returning from the original movie are writer and director Joe Cornish, and star John Boyega. In the original film, Boyega plays Moses, a young resident of South London who, along...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Daisy Ridley has £12m in shareholder funds

Daisy Ridley has over £12 million in shareholder funds in her company. Accounts belonging to Fawks Ltd., the company she uses to put her earnings through, show that the ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ actress saw a £637,000 increase in funds compared to the year before. The business is described...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Revealed A Face Swap Photo With Daisy Ridley, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

By now, nearly four years after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi you would think that we'd all see all there is to say and said everything there is to say about that movie. While no movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy survived unscathed, with some loving some or all of them, and others really not loving some of them, The Last Jedi is probably the most polarizing, with many loving it most among the most recent three films, and others really not liking it at all. With so many strong opinions you'd think we'd have covered everything that came from The Last Jedi by now, but we're wrong. There's one picture of Rian Johnson and Daisy Ridley that we had not seen, though now we wish we hadn't.
MoviesSFGate

John Boyega Exits Netflix's 'Rebel Ridge' Mid-Shoot Due to 'Family Reasons'

John Boyega has left Netflix movie “Rebel Ridge” mid-shoot, citing “family reasons” as the cause for his sudden exit. While production is paused, Netflix is currently working to replace the “Star Wars” actor within the next few days. Filming for “Rebel Ridge” started on May 3 in Louisiana. More from...
Movies/Film

Exclusive ‘Chaos Walking’ Featurette Clip: Daisy Ridley Discusses the Challenges of the Sci-Fi Adaptation

Chaos Walking came and went without much pomp and circumstance earlier this year, mostly because theaters weren’t fully open for a proper theatrical release. But the movie is available on digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD starting today, and we’ve got an exclusive look behind the scenes with Daisy Ridley talking about the challenge director Doug Liman faced in bringing Patrick Ness‘ book to life on the big screen.