Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

TODAY: Gov. Abbott to give update on border security in Texas

By SBG San Antonio Staff Reports
news4sanantonio.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WORTH, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott hold a press conference on Thursday in Fort Worth about border security in Texas. Gov. Abbott will provide an update on the state's efforts to secure the border and prevent the smuggling of drugs into Texas. The Governor will be joined by Colonel...

news4sanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Fort Worth, TX
Government
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#Smuggling#State Security#Public Security#Gov Abbott#Governor Greg Abbott#County Sheriff#Today#Tarrant County#Colonel Steve Mccraw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StateGovernment Technology

Fort Worth, Texas, Schools Delay Broadband Expansion

(TNS) — Fort Worth school officials have pushed back a plan to bring broadband internet service to students in underserved parts of the district. School officials plan to build towers across the district to provide public wifi access to neighborhoods where many students don't have high-speed internet service at home. In November, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner told the Star-Telegram he expected the first towers could be completed in six months if voters approved a property tax increase. But six months later, a district spokesman said last week the project is "currently on a new timeline" following the hiring of a new chief information officer in January.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Amid critical need, Fort Worth schools’ project to expand broadband access is delayed

Fort Worth school officials have pushed back a plan to bring broadband internet service to students in underserved parts of the district. School officials plan to build towers across the district to provide public wifi access to neighborhoods where many students don’t have high-speed internet service at home. In November, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner told the Star-Telegram he expected the first towers could be completed in six months if voters approved a property tax increase. But six months later, a district spokesman said last week the project is “currently on a new timeline” following the hiring of a new chief information officer in January.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Weekly

Block Walking with Mayoral Candidate Deborah Peoples

Fort Worth will elect a new mayor on Saturday, June 5 through a runoff election. We caught up with mayoral candidate Deborah Peoples, who is running against Mattie Parker, at a block walk event in South Fort Worth. Around two dozen volunteers went door to door to encourage supporters to vote for Peoples on June 5 after we chatted with Peoples about her campaign and her vision for Fort Worth’s future.