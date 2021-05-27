Kirk Bybee Set to Retire after 16+ Years at City of Pocatello | 5/27/21

After 40 years of practicing law, City of Pocatello Chief Civil Deputy Attorney Kirk Bybee will be retiring. A lifelong resident of Pocatello, Kirk graduated from Idaho State University in 1978 and earned his law degree from the University of Idaho in 1981. For the next 24 years, he spent his time in private practice specializing in litigation and insurance law at Ward, Maguire, and Bybee as well as his own practice. In January 2005, he joined the City of Pocatello as Chief Civil Deputy Attorney/Risk Manager. In these roles, he focused on claims, contract work, and personnel issues such as workers’ compensation claims as well as managing the workers' compensation and risk budgets. His career also saw him serve as the Sixth District Bar Association President from 1988 to 1999.