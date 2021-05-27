Central Park Karen Sues Ex-Employer For Racial Discrimination

Amy Cooper alleges that it was racial and gender discrimination when her former employer fired her for her racist actions. You all remember Amy Cooper, the woman who called the police on a Black bird watcher in Central Park last year. The entire incident was caught on film, and went viral because Cooper, a white woman, was yielding the deadly power of the police to intimidate an innocent Black man whose only “crime” was asking her to follow the park’s rules and put her dog on a leash. Well, the story somehow gets worse. Cooper was fired when this incident happened, and now she’s suing her former employer, claiming discrimination based on her race and gender. The audacity, I know.