Virus cases at lowest level in Nebraska since last April

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is reporting its lowest level of new virus cases since last April — shortly after the coronavirus pandemic began.

State health officials said 521 virus cases were reported over the past week, which was down from the previous week’s 533 cases. That is the smallest number of new positive cases in the state since April 2020.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska also decreased over the past two weeks from 195.43 new cases per day on May 11 to 74.43 new cases per day on Tuesday.

The state said there has now been 223,243 cases and 2,249 deaths linked to the virus in Nebraska. Over the past week, five new deaths were reported.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus in Nebraska also remains low at 73.

Across Nebraska, 807,878 people, or roughly 42% of the state’s population, have been vaccinated for the coronavirus.