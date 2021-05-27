Cancel
Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

By David Malsher
Autosport Online
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been much discussion about whether IndyCar’s latest aero changes have allowed the racing to improve at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the Indy 500. Throughout last week’s practice sessions with cars in race trim, it was apparent that the top three in any cluster of cars could swap back and forth, regardless of whether the leader of that group was backing off to allow that to happen, as he or she might do in a race situation in order to save fuel.

