Dixon: “We haven’t seen a true picture” in Indy 500 practice

There has been much discussion about whether IndyCar’s latest aero changes have allowed the racing to improve at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the Indy 500. Throughout last week’s practice sessions with cars in race trim, it was apparent that the top three in any cluster of cars could swap back and forth, regardless of whether the leader of that group was backing off to allow that to happen, as he or she might do in a race situation in order to save fuel.