At the beginning of the 1960s, a mother in her early 30s, Jackie Matisse was still in search of the personal artistic territory that would allow her to express herself. She was “interested in the art of my time”, she recalled in 2000—she was the granddaughter of Henri Matisse and already collaborating with her stepfather Marcel Duchamp—but was looking to understand her place within it. And then, while taking a taxi from New York City to the airport, in 1962, she caught sight of a kite flying above the rooftops of Harlem—a “line drawn in the sky”—and became “fixed on the idea of making kites ... and using the sky as a canvas”.