As we look at Queen of the South season 5 episode 9, we’re left to wonder this: What actually happened to Teresa? Is she dead as the episode makes it seem?. For the time being, we’re concerned: It’s hard not to be. Not only does it appear as though Alice Braga’s character is dead, but that James of all people was responsible! This is dark, very-much twisted, and sad for a lot of longtime fans to think about. It’s certainly not something we want to imagine — how could the story end like this?