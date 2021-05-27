Cancel
What Does Capri Holdings Debt Look Like?

Shares of Capri Holdings (NYSE:CPRI) rose by 17.24% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Capri Holdings has. According to the Capri Holdings's most recent balance sheet as reported on May 26, 2021, total debt is at $1.34 billion, with $1.22 billion in long-term debt and $123.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $232.00 million in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $1.11 billion.

