What Does Capri Holdings Debt Look Like?

Midway through trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.20% to 34,688.24 while the NASDAQ fell 0.06% to 13,805.97. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.24% to 4,219.66. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 33,363,340 cases with around 597,630 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 28,909,970 cases and 349,180 deaths, while Brazil reported over 16,947,060 COVID-19 cases with 473,400 deaths. In total, there were at least 173,337,740 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 3,730,060 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.