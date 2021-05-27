John Mulaney Once Revealed That His Wife Didn’t Know if She Knew The “Real” Him
John Mulaney’s life is in a state of flux. The notoriously wholesome standup comedian has had an incredibly eventful year. First, he checked himself into a rehabilitation center; then, he announced that he was divorcing his wife, Annamarie Tendler. Now, the comic is rumored to be dating Olivia Munn. While Mulaney and Tendler appeared to have a solid relationship for many years, he may have revealed a serious issue in his marriage during a 2020 interview. He joked that his wife didn’t think she knew the “real him.”www.cheatsheet.com