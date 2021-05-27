Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

3 jailed over 2017 Barcelona attacks by Islamist extremists

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uOgTa_0aDMoQ7U00

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court on Thursday imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017.

The three convicted by Spain’s National Court were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks.

Two cell members, including a Muslim cleric believed to have been the ringleader, died in an apparently accidental blast at a country house while preparing explosives before the attacks. Six more were shot and killed by police after driving vehicles into groups of bystanders in Barcelona and the nearby coastal town of Cambrils.

The Islamic State group later claimed responsibility for their actions.

A panel of judges convicted Mohamed Houli Chemlal, a 24-year-old Spaniard who survived the explosion days ahead of the attacks, and Driss Oukabir, 32 and originally from Morocco, who had been involved in their preparation but chose not to take part in the end, of belonging to a terrorist organization and manufacturing explosives. They were also found guilty on 29 counts of mass destruction with terrorist intent.

They were sentenced to 53 1/2 and 46 years of imprisonment respectively, although the ruling of over 1,000 pages clarifies that they are expected to serve only a maximum of 20 years.

The court also sentenced Moroccan-born Said Ben Iazza, 28, who helped the ring to buy materials for the explosives, to 8 years’ imprisonment for cooperating with a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors in the trial that began in November last year had asked for prison terms ranging from eight to 41 years.

On Aug. 17, 2017, a man driving a van plowed into a section of Barcelona’s crowded Las Ramblas boulevard, killing several people and injuring many others before escaping on foot.

Several members of the cell later carried out a similar vehicle attack in Cambrils, a resort town, before they were shot dead by police. The attackers were carrying knives and wore fake explosive belts.

The National Court’s ruling can be appealed.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

473K+
Followers
245K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#2017 Barcelona Attacks#Morocco#Attackers#Terrorist Attacks#Extremists#The Islamic State#Terrorist Organization#State Prison#Islamist#Ap#Spanish#National Court#Muslim#Spaniard#Moroccan#The National Court#Terrorist Intent#Imprisonment#Explosives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
Public Safetyabc17news.com

Police hunt for man who had rocket launcher and threatened Belgium’s top virologist

Authorities in Belgium are still hunting for a far-right extremist who had threatened one of the country’s top doctors and had a rocket launcher in his car. The man, identified by police as 46-year-old former soldier Jurgen Conings, was last seen after leaving for work on Monday. Officers describe him as being 1.80 meters (5 feet 11 inches) tall, with a muscular build.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Manhunt launched for heavily armed soldier who threatened Belgian virologist

Belgian police have launched a manhunt for a heavily armed soldier with links to the far right who threatened the country’s most famous coronavirus expert.The 46-year-old, named in media as Jurgen Conings, went missing on Monday after stealing a rocket launcher, a sub-machine gun and a pistol, as well as a bulletproof vest, from his barracks.The country’s justice minister, Vincent Van Quickenborne, described the man as an "acute threat" who is known for his extreme-right sympathies.Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said:“The real question is of course: how is this possible?” “Someone who has already made threats in the past...
Public SafetyBBC

Maidenhead far-right 'extremist' jailed for terrorism offences

A "right-wing extremist" has been jailed for possessing manuals on knife fighting and making explosives. Police found a hoard of Nazi-era daggers, far-right literature and a framed Ku Klux Klan certificate in Nicholas Brock's bedroom in Berkshire. The 53-year-old was found guilty in March of three counts of possessing materials...
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Three men jailed over 2017 Catalonia terror attacks

Three men have been jailed for between eight and 53 years after being found guilty of assisting the perpetrators of the 2017 terror attacks in Catalonia, which left 16 people dead and 140 wounded. The men who carried out the atrocities – Spain’s worst terror attack since the Madrid train...
MinoritiesBBC

Barcelona: Homophobic attacks spark outcry

A gay rights group in the Catalonia region of north-eastern Spain has warned of increasing incidents of homophobia following attacks in Barcelona over the weekend. The Observatory Against Homophobia (OCH) said five gay men had been injured in three separate attacks. In the most serious incident, a man needed facial...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Russia school shooting: At least eight killed in Kazan attack

At least eight people have died after a school shooting incident in Kazan, Russia’s fifth-largest city.Early reports indicated that two gunmen attacked secondary school number 175, on Dzhaudata Faizi Street, early on Tuesday morning.That information was later contradicted by a spokesperson for local police, who said there was one attacker, acting alone. The attacker was detained in the course of the police operation.Local media named the gunman as 19-year old Ilnaz Galyaliyev, a former pupil at the school.A video, leaked on social media, purportedly showing Mr Galyaliyev’s interrogation by police suggests the gunman may have been suffering from a...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Ex-policemen Jailed For Planting Drugs On Russian Journalist

A Moscow court on Friday sentenced five former police officers to lengthy prison terms for planting drugs on an investigative journalist, in a case supporters called a rare admission of wrong-doing from Russian law enforcement. The arrest of prominent investigative reporter Ivan Golunov in June 2019 on trumped-up drug charges...
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Islamists attack church baptism, kill 15 in Burkina Faso

Muslim terrorists are suspected in the murder of 15 Christians during a baptism ceremony in the African nation of Burkina Faso. Violent acts linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have multiplied across Central Africa this year. In a report by International Christian Concern (ICC), Colonel Salfo Kabor, governor of...
MinoritiesInternational Business Times

Jihadist Gets Life For Deadly Attack On German Gay Couple

A Syrian jihadist received a life sentence on Friday for stabbing a German tourist to death and severely wounding his life partner in a homophobic attack in Dresden. In a case described by German media as the country's first deadly Islamist assault targeting gay people, the eastern city's superior regional court convicted the 21-year-old assailant, identified only as Abdullah A., of murder.
Violent Crimespersecution.org

Terrorist Group Massacres 50 in DRC

(International Christian Concern) – Local officials report that at least 50 people were killed by the suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) over the weekend in the villages of Boga and Tchabi in DRC’s eastern Ituri region. According to Gaston Kandole, president of the civil society of Boga, at least 25...
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Suspected extremist attack on Burkina Faso village kills 130 people

Suspected extremists have killed more than 130 civilians in an overnight attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso, the government said on Saturday, in one of the worst attacks in the country beset by jihadist violence. The assailants struck during the night on Friday, killing residents of the village...
PoliticsBBC

German officer who posed as Syrian refugee in terror trial

A German military officer has gone on trial, accused of posing as a Syrian refugee and planning far-right terrorism attacks on politicians. Named only as Lt Franco A, the officer - who was based in France - led an extraordinary double life, registered as a refugee called David Benjamin. He...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

ISIS Fanatics Heinously Behead, Murder Civilians As They Rampage Congo Villages

At least 22 people have been killed, including women and children, by machete-wielding ISIS extremists late Tuesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Militants from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), a militia linked to the Islamic State (ISIS), reportedly attacked the Kisima-Vutotolia villagers on Tuesday evening, leaving dozens of people dead and several children orphaned.
Violent CrimesGazette

Burkina Faso says at least 100 civilians killed in attack

NIAMEY, Niger • Gunmen killed at least 100 people in a northern Burkina Faso village, the government said Saturday, in what was the country’s deadliest attack in years. The attack took place Friday evening in Solhan village, in the Sahel’s Yagha province, government spokesman Ousseni Tamboura said in a statement blaming jihadists. The local market and several homes were also burned down in the area toward the border of Niger, he said.
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

More than dozen slain in Peru, allegedly by Shining Path

More than a dozen people were slain in a remote area of central Peru by suspected members of the Shining Path rebel group, just two weeks ahead of the presidential runoff election, authorities said Monday. Peru’s police chief, César Cervantes, told the local TV channel N that at least 18...
Violent Crimespersecution.org

At least 130 Killed by Jihadists in Northern Burkina Faso

“During the three-hour onslaught on Yagha village, the militants shot indiscriminately, torching homes and a market before lobbing explosives at civilians seeking refuge in gold-mining holes…” wrote The Wall Street Journal. “No one has claimed the killings, but government officials say it was the work of Islamic State’s regional affiliate,...