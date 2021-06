MARKLE, Ind. — The pressure was on Trivapro®, the Syngenta fungicide with three active ingredients, to prove itself straight out of the gate. “It came out about five years ago and its early claim was for Southern rust. We had a large Southern rust outbreak that year. That’s where Trivapro is really strong. While it does provide broad-spectrum control, Trivapro is the top product on the market for Southern rust,” said Chad Threewits, Syngenta agronomy service representative for Indiana.