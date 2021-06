The first Cumberland Valley Cruise-In of the season kicked off May 8. Four more dates are lined up for the cruise-ins including June 12, July 10, Sept. 11, and Oct. 30. Both the June and July dates will be on Main Street in Corbin from 4-8 p.m. The Sept. 11 cruise-in will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Depot Street and Oct. 30 will be 6 to 9 p.m. on Depot Street.