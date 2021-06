Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) announced the reintroduction of the “Disaster Learning and Lifesaving Act” in the Senate on May 27. The bill was also introduced in the House of Representatives by Representative Katie Porter (D-CA). First introduced in October of 2020, the bill would create a new permanent and independent National Disaster Safety Board (NDSB) to study the underlying causes of disaster related deaths and property damage across the country. The legislation has garnered support from disaster advocates and researchers from across the country, including NLIHC, which signed on to a letter to members of the House of Representatives. Other signatories included almost 50 national, state, and local organizations and researchers, as well as two former FEMA administrators, Craig Fugate and Brock Long.