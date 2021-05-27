Cancel
FOX 61

'Every life lost is a tragedy' | West Haven man fatally shot in New Haven

 17 days ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A West Haven man was shot and killed Wednesday night on Sherman Parkway, police said. New Haven police said on Thursday they received multiple 911 calls around 8:25 p.m. the night before regarding a person shot on Sherman Parkway near the intersection with Munson Street. A...

Hartford, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Hartford gun buyback event collected 59 guns

HARTFORD, Conn — The city of Hartford is hoping to reduce the number of guns on the street after 18 homicides so far this year, hosting a Neighborhood Gun Buyback Program. The Hartford Police Department hosted a gun buyback event Saturday to help get unwanted guns off the streets. The event took place at Johnson Stewart Community Center on Martin Street. People were able to turn in guns anonymously and get a gift card to Stop & Shop ranging from $50 - $250 for a working gun.
New Haven, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Driver who fled fatal motorcycle crash arrested

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The driver of a 1991 Acura Integra that fled the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on I-95 by exit 47 in New Haven early Saturday has been found and arrested. The driver of the Acura Integra was identified as 25-year-old Gamalier Estrada of New Haven...
Maryland StatePosted by
FOX 61

Maryland man arrested in Guilford after bringing child onto railroad tracks

GUILFORD, Conn. — A Maryland man is facing charges after he allegedly brought a child onto train tracks in Guilford, in what was an apparent attempt at a murder-suicide. Amtrak Police, along with Guilford Police and fire units, responded to calls of a man with a child on the tracks Friday night. Officers determined the man was attempting to hurt himself and the child.
Hartford, CTPosted by
FOX 61

A stolen car leads police on a pursuit in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. — A blue Altima was stolen out of Manchester and was involved in shots fired around 3pm Saturday afternoon. Later in the day Hartford detectives observed the vehicle and tried to stop it. The vehicle fled which initiated a pursuit. Police were unable to stop the vehicle and...
North Haven, CTPosted by
FOX 61

A person fatally hit by a train in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A person was stuck and killed by a train in North Haven Sunday. North Haven Fire Department says the incident occurred in the area of 300 block Washington Avenue. Train #140 was on route to Springfield when someone who was trespassing on the railroad was hit,...
New Milford, CTPosted by
FOX 61

A boater found the second missing body in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. — A boater found the body of the second missing man Saturday morning. Around 11am the body of 35-year-old Wilson Pacheco was discovered in Lake Lillinonah. Pacheco's body was recovered by New Milford Detectives with assistance from Lake Lilinonah Lake Authority Police. The body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for a post mortem examination.
New Haven, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Police searching for driver involved in deadly I-95 crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man was killed while riding his motorcycle on I-95 early Saturday morning, and police are now searching for the driver of the other vehicle involved. According to state police, it happened just after midnight on I-95 North near exit 47 in New Haven....
New Haven, CTPosted by
FOX 61

New Haven cop caught on camera performing good deed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police practices have been scrutinized a great deal over the past year, but a New Haven cop captured on camera in a crosswalk is generating quite the positive buzz. New Haven police officer Chris Acosta, an eight-year veteran, says he enjoys the social interactions on the...
Ledyard, CTPosted by
FOX 61

VIDEO: Ledyard police officer struck by hit-and-run driver during traffic stop

LEDYARD, Conn. — Ledyard Police say one of their officers escaped a very close call overnight, as a car struck him while he was conducting a traffic stop on Route 2. Police say that about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the officer was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 2 just west of Watson Rd. There are four travel lanes in this section of Route 2, two westbound and two eastbound. The officer had just arrested a driver for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics. As he was speaking with the occupants of the accused’s vehicle, a grey or dark-colored, four-door sedan struck the officer with the passenger side mirror of their vehicle -- and continued without stopping. The Ledyard officer sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Backus Hospital in Norwich.
Orange, CTPosted by
FOX 61

Orange man arrested in connection with June 3 shooting

A 47-year-old Orange man is behind bars after he was arrested in connection with a shooting on June 3. The police department announced Friday the arrest of Christopher Barretta Sr., a week after they responded to a report of multiple gunshots fired from a vehicle toward a residence on Old Tavern Road.