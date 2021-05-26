How to become a ‘potato grad’: Potatoes USA explains
Potatoes USA’s complimentary online curriculum, “Potato University“, is designed for busy foodservice professionals who want to learn more about how to incorporate all types of potatoes – from fresh, to frozen, to dehydrated – into the menu. These online classes are an excellent resource packed with valuable potato insights, and they can be taken any time at one’s own pace. Operators, cooks and anyone interested in potatoes can learn about how to prepare potatoes perfectly – mastering the basics, discovering new techniques and much more.www.potatonewstoday.com