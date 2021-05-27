Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Augusta, ME

Driver says he fell asleep before hitting pedestrians

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A driver allegedly fell asleep before striking three pedestrians, all of whom died, including a 1-year-old girl, police said.

A police report indicates Robert Santerre, 56, of Chelsea, told officers he dozed off before his car crossed the center line and struck the three on May 20, WGME-TV reported.

Barbara Maxim Hendsbee, 69, and Rosalyn Jean, 62, both of Augusta, died along with the girl, whose name was not immediately released by the Augusta Police Department.

Friends told the Kennebec Journal that the the girl was Hendsbee’s granddaughter.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Augusta, ME
Augusta, ME
Accidents
Augusta, ME
Traffic
Local
Maine Accidents
Augusta, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Chelsea, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Police Report#Ap#Wgme Tv#The Kennebec Journal#Line#Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Suspect in Georgia officer shooting killed by police

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Police killed a man suspected of shooting a Georgia officer on Sunday following a search that involved multiple law enforcement agencies, authorities said. A Cobb County officer responded to a domestic dispute in Acworth during the afternoon, news outlets reported. The man, who wasn’t immediately identified,...
Maine StatePosted by
101.9 The Rock

Two Adults & One Child Dead in Crash, Brunswick, Maine

A fiery crash on Route 1 in Brunswick that claimed the lives of two adults and a girl remains under investigation. According to Brunswick Police, the vehicle crashed into a rock embankment and was quickly engulfed in flames. Several passersby were able to pull the children out of the back seat, but were unable to free the adults.
Maine StateMetroWest Daily News

Maine man hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — A man suffered severe injuries Saturday when he crashed his motorcycle into a fire hydrant and utility pole, authorities said. The man’s condition is not known, police spokesman Sgt. Zachary Attaway said Monday. Attaway did not identify the man, saying only that he was in his 60s and...
Maine StateWMUR.com

Body found in Northwood identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood has been identified. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog. The cause and manner of Valcourt's death,...
Maine StatePosted by
Q106.5

Maine State Police Seek Waterboro Man with Many Active Warrants

Maine State Police are asking for the public's help locating a Waterboro man, who's wanted on multiple active warrants. Darren Foglio, 51, is described as a white male, 5'6" tall, and 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair and is known to frequent the Waterboro and Lyman areas. Police say Foglio has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest, including a warrant for reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Police say he is not considered dangerous.
Maine Statewabi.tv

Maine father charged after 2-year-old son shoots him, mother, deputies say

BATH, Maine (WMTW) - Deputies have filed charges in connection with an incident last week where a 2-year-old boy accidentally shot his parents with a gun left on a nightstand. The child’s father, Ian Carr, 25, of West Bath, was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office.
Maine StateWMTW

Body found in New Hampshire identified as Maine man

NORTHWOOD, N.H. — The body of a man found last week in Northwood, New Hampshire has been identified as a man from Maine. Police said the body of Barry Valcourt, 43, of Durham, Maine, was found in a wooded area off Old Pittsfield Road by a person walking their dog.
Vassalboro, MEpenbaypilot.com

Route 201 paving work in Vassalboro

VASSALBORO — The Maine Department of Transportation is doing paving work on Route 201 in Vassalboro. The project starts at the Augusta line and continues north for approximately 4.7 miles, ending near Old Quarry Road. This work will involve paving travel lanes, sealing shoulders, and ditching. Construction is only allowed...
Maine Statepenbaypilot.com

Maine State Police Troop D beat

AUGUSTA — Maine State Police Troop D reported the following activity May 3-9. Troop D is responsible for Maine's Midcoast, including Sagadahoc, Lincoln, Waldo, and Knox counties, the southern half of Kennebec County, and part of northern Cumberland County. The troop also patrols Interstate 295, from Brunswick to Gardiner. The troop's complement includes a lieutenant, three sergeants, 25 troopers, and a secretary.
Maine StateWMTW

Thank you EMS workers: Maine celebrates National EMS Week

PORTLAND, Maine — National EMS Week is underway, with departments across Maine helping honor and celebrate the work done by emergency medical services employees. This is the 46th year for the celebration and the theme this year is, "This is EMS: Caring for Our Communities." Many providers and departments across...
Augusta, MEWGME

2 more Mainers die as 175 coronavirus cases are reported

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Two new coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the Maine CDC on Saturday. The death toll stands at 801. The Maine CDC reported 175 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 65,523. [West Bath man dies in motorcycle crash]
Augusta, MESun-Journal

Jury trials to resume Monday at Capital Judicial Center

AUGUSTA — Jury trials, largely paused for most of the coronavirus pandemic, are set to resume Monday at the Capital Judicial Center. But despite a long stretch of not being able to have jury trials, a foundational piece of the country’s justice system, only one defendant out of many on a list of potential May trials opted to have a jury trial this month.