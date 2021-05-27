Cancel
Research team discovers that it takes some heat to form ice on graphene

By University of Surrey
Phys.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a paper published in Nature Communications, the research team details the complex physical processes at work to understand the chemistry of ice formation. The molecular-level perspective of this process may help in predicting the formation and melting of ice, from individual crystals to glaciers and ice sheets. The latter being crucial to quantify environmental transformation in connection with climate change and global warming.

phys.org
