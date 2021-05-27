New: Patek Philippe refreshes the Aquanaut lineup

One of the world’s leading vintage watch experts and a renowned collector, Davide Parmegiani can never forget that momentous day when Antiquorum put up Patek Philippe’s platinum ref.1415 HU – a piece unique – for sale at its auction in 2002. “It was one of the most incredible auction battles of my career, as I witnessed two collectors fight tooth and nail over this timepiece,” says Parmegiani, who had already dealt with this watch twice and had finally sold it to Oswaldo Patrizzi, Antiquorum’s famous owner and auctioneer back then. “This was the time when Philippe Stern was aggressively buying watches for his museum. So whenever some Patek Philippes came up for sale at Antiquorum, Stern would be seen sitting in the first row, buying pieces for his now legendary museum. He was present at this auction as well, bidding for the unique platinum ref.1415 against business tycoon Lee Kun-hee, who was out to buy almost every Patek Philippe watch available in the market then. Stern was convinced that this watch should go to his museum but Lee wasn’t the kind who would give up. I remember every single second of the battle that ensued over this watch. Lee was bidding furiously and he finally bought the watch for CHF 6.6 million. It was the world’s most expensive wristwatch at that time and probably my career’s smartest business deals so far,” remembers Parmegiani.