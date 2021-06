We all understand the role that insurance has in financially protecting us and our loved ones from life’s uncertainties, but accurate information about insurance can often be difficult to come by. This is especially true in the case of healthcare insurance options, and particularly for the elderly and the vulnerable, figuring out the coverage and pricing of these plans can be a real burden. Medicare is one governmental healthcare program that can help really help vulnerable people cover their medical costs, and even though most people have heard of Medicare, there is still a lot of confusion about the way it works.