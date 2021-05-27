Yola Showcases Black Female Strength on New Song 'Stand for Myself'

With May winding down and June only days away, we’re mind-boggled by how fast 2021 is moving, but thankful for the music it’s produced, particularly because sometime soon, we may just be able to see it live. Right now, though, we’re focused on the best tracks of the past seven days, including the first of two new singles on the way from North Carolina duo Wye Oak, the title track from Americana powerhouse Yola’s forthcoming album, and the first new music from Baltimore hardcore band Turnstile in three years, to name a select few. Get your ears on it all below.