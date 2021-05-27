Best Nintendo Switch customizations 2021: Custom skins, decals, stickers & docks

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner (June 21-22, to be exact), and that's great news for Nintendo Switch owners (or prospective buyers) looking to pick up some new games and gear. It's a safe bet that there will be plenty of Prime Day Switch deals, including discounts on first-party exclusives, useful accessories, and possibly even Switch consoles themselves. You can also count on deals on Nintendo collectibles, toys, and other merch. Between Prime Day and the myriad other anti-Prime Day sales that will be running at retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target, you're about to have a fantastic opportunity to stock up on all of the Nintendo things on your wishlist.