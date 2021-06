The Munising Falls are near the park's visitors center in Munising, MI. We found a raven's nest on the canyon wall surrounding Munising Falls in the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. This was my first nest for this bird, with these three perched on a ledge near it. I'm no raven expert but I've followed enough raptor nests that this reminded me of the young awaiting the return of an adult with their meal.