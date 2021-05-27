Mixtures of two herbicides have less environmental impact when mixed in laboratories

Management of Municipal solid waste in low-income countries with high population densities such as India has always been a strenuous task. With perpetual advancements, there are many available technologies dealing with waste management such as incineration, pyrolysis and landfill operations. But such technologies are often accompanied with some limitations (operational and maintenance problems) and have negative environmental impacts. In this regard, continuous efforts are currently spent to develop the sustainable technologies for coping with the problems of waste management. Confronted with such problems, BSF larval composting has emerged as a green approach for waste management which outshines the various current technologies. However, it is not widely explored and therefore in the present study, BSF larval treatment efficiency has been tested against different types of food waste treatments viz., mix food waste (T1), restaurant waste (T2), fruit waste (T3), and vegetable waste (T4). We have also evaluated the Biomass Conversion Ratio (BCR) of BSF larvae. The waste reduction efficiency was found to be 72% for T1 followed by T3 and T2 whereas the efficiency was least for T4 corresponding to lower BCR comparatively. BCR obtained for T1 treatment was almost 25% which was exceptionally high in comparison to other published studies. The highest waste reduction efficiency and the BCR values for T1 may be attributed to appropriately balanced food nutrition and C/N ratio Therefore, it may be concluded that substrate type and its nutritional value strongly determines the growth and development of larva influencing the waste ingestion rate.