If Man Utd were being run properly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be their manager

On Wednesday evening, Manchester United played in the final of a competition they were competing in because they failed in their original goal and then failed in that one too. Against Paris Saint-Germain in December, United collapsed in the final quarter of the game. Against RB Leipzig a week later, they capitulated in the first quarter. Against Villarreal, a club which operates on roughly a quarter of United’s wage bill, they were soporific throughout. Their last shot on target came in the 55th minute, their first substitution in the 100th.