Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

If Man Utd were being run properly, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would not be their manager

By Daniel Storey
inews.co.uk
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday evening, Manchester United played in the final of a competition they were competing in because they failed in their original goal and then failed in that one too. Against Paris Saint-Germain in December, United collapsed in the final quarter of the game. Against RB Leipzig a week later, they capitulated in the first quarter. Against Villarreal, a club which operates on roughly a quarter of United’s wage bill, they were soporific throughout. Their last shot on target came in the 55th minute, their first substitution in the 100th.

inews.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Ferguson
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Alberto Moreno
Person
Zinedine Zidane
Person
Juan Mata
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Francis Coquelin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Efl Cup#Man Utd#Manchester City#Rb Leipzig#Community Shields#Europa League#European#Wenger Arsenal#Psg#Sheffield United#Efl#Crystal Palace#The Game#West Ham#Shrewsbury Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueLife Style Extra

Soccer-Protest disruption not to blame for loss, says Solskjaer

MANCHESTER, England, May 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the disruption to his team's preparations caused by fan protests was not to blame for his side's poor performance in their 4-2 home defeat by Liverpool on Thursday. The Premier League match was re-arranged after fan protests...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Solskjaer upbeat on Man Utd captain Maguire making Euro final

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of Harry Maguire being fit for the Europa League final. United meet Villarreal in Gdansk in ten days' time. Solskjaer said of his injured captain: "Hopefully we can have good news early but I'll give it a while on Harry,. "He's shown...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Solskjaer blames Man Utd back-to-back defeats on fans protests

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims the anti-Glazer protests have influenced their back-to-back defeats. Solskjaer insists the demonstrations have affected the players. "I just didn't want to use it as an excuse because we lost two games, but surely it's reason behind the performances," said Solskjaer. "Physically it's impossible...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Roy Keane says Manchester United's squad is 'NOT good enough' to topple Manchester City as Red Devils legend insists Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs 'four or five' signings to topple Pep Guardiola's side after Edinson Cavani's contract renewal

Roy Keane believes Manchester United need 'four or five' additions this summer to challenge for the Premier League title as the former Red Devils captain said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is 'nowhere near good enough' to topple Man City. United have built on their third-place finish last campaign and look...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man Utd boss Solskjaer: Finishing second no achievement

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is delighted with the team's progress this season. Despite back-to-back defeats, Solskjaer insists the campaign has been positive. He said, "The competition is a lot harder now than when I was a player, I've got to say. Of course, you have three, four, maybe five teams that challenge for the top two positions.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Solskjaer: United deserved defeat after letting Liverpool off the hook

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reflected on tonight’s 4-2 defeat to Liverpool and on a more positive note is looking forward to Old Trafford hosting fans next week. The Manchester United manager accepted during his post-match that Liverpool deserved to win the match tonight. The scoreline is deflating but...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Sir Alex Ferguson praises Solskjaer’s work at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for putting his faith in youngsters at Old Trafford and getting the results. At the time of writing, we’ve just on the back of a 4-2 defeat at home against arch-rivals Liverpool. Although it’s never excusable, at least we can say at full-time we’ve had a better season than the reigning champions, who ended their 30-year wait for league success before throwing it down the drain.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United’s defensive failings show why Harry Maguire is irreplaceable

When Gary Neville named his Premier League team of the season on Monday Night Football earlier this week, it caused a bit of stir. There were four Manchester United players in it, for starters, and while few would argue against the inclusion of either Bruno Fernandes or Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford’s place felt somewhat generous.His fourth United player was Harry Maguire, a choice that is genuinely open to debate given the lack of outstanding centre-back candidates outside of Ruben Dias. Plenty still questioned Neville’s decision, and some accused him of bias, but the ragged defending on display at Old Trafford...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Solskjaer: Protests affected player preparation ahead of Liverpool defeat

The Man United boss would not use a change in pre-match plans as an excuse for his side's poor performance against Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his Manchester United players were affected by a change in pre-match preparation due to the fans protesting outside but would not use it as an excuse after a disappointing defeat.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Salah smirks at foiled Solskjaer plan as he plots further Man Utd misery

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah has sent a dig to Manchester United after foiling their plan to deliver a crushing blow to the Reds’ top-four hopes. After Chelsea’s defeat to Arsenal, Jurgen Klopp’s men put the top-four race in their hands with a barnstorming 4-2 victory at Old Trafford. United took the lead, but Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota helped the Reds win. As such, they have closed the gap to Chelsea and Leicester.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Sunday morning chat with 'positive' Harry Maguire has left him optimistic Man United captain WILL recover from ligament damage and be fit for Europa League final with Villarreal on May 26

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed Harry Maguire feels 'positive' about whether he will be fit for the Europa League final after talking to the centre half on Sunday morning. The United captain picked up an ankle knock in a 3-1 win against Aston Villa a week ago, marking him as a doubt for the European showpiece on May 29.