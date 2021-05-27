Poetry On Windows returns to Camden
Camden — Downtown Camden’s storefront windows will once again showcase the creative work of local poets and area students from some of the area’s 11 public, private and independent schools. The downtown event — launched last year and sponsored by Stewardship Education Alliance — is a visual celebration intended to draw attention to United Nations World Oceans Day June 8, and a creative call for the protection and sustainable use of our fragile watersheds and marine resources. The event runs from May 29 to June 12.knox.villagesoup.com